Listen To Love & Chocolate Playlist

Love, a crazy high; a sinking feeling; and a trackless adventure. it engulfs you in intimacy, passion and commitment. It is a strong human emotion that encompasses our being.

Chocolate City Music has curated the “Love & Chocolate” Playlist just for you to experience the love your heart searches and yearns for. Each song is tailored to evoke various strong romantic feelings within you whether you are currently in love or going through a heartbreak in this beautiful month of love.

From amazing songs like Love Nwantiti by Ckay that keeps in the spirit of valentine and brings great romantic tension to All My life by MI Abaga Ft. Oxlade that makes you feel deeply desired and longed for.

So whether love sounds to you like a searing guitar solo, powerful grand piano , or grooving baseline, one of these tunes will surely ignite a feeling with your loved ones.

