Listen: New Music, ‘Call Me Everyday’ by Chris Brown Ft Wizkid

Chris Brown has been teasing fans with his new project titled ‘Breezy’

The Prolific American singer/songwriter shared a snippet of one of the songs off the project, ‘Call Me Everyday’ which features out very own Wizkid.

The little teaser which he put up on his Instagram reel has garnered over 9.2 million views and is the singer’s fifth most watched reel. It has also gained 500,000 views on Wizkid’s Twitter fanpage.

This collaboration between Brown and Wizzy is the most anticipated song off the former’s forthcoming album set to drop on June 24.

The full version of the new single is an amazing piece for your listening pleasure. Moreover, both singers blended so well to complement each other on the track. It is also a follow-up to his song “Warm Embrace“. Listen here.

