Liquorose Starts Out 2022 With Lexus SUV Gift

Liquorose ushered in the new year with a beautiful gift to herself; a reward for all her hardwork in 2021.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye first up and dancer, bought herself a brand new White Lexus SUV to ring in the new year.

Liquorose posted photos of her new car on her Instagram page and stated that it was the first of many to come.

“Guess who just got a new ride ?? Me .. yes me ..The first of many to come.

it still feels like a dream. I decided to start my year with a gift to myself and God came through for me.. may your new Year be filled with gifts as you celebrate with me ..

Happy new year Family 🥰🙏🏽,” she captioned the photos.

