Liquorose has bagged yet another endorsement deal with Kippaafrica.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye finalist announced the new deal via her Instagram, noting her excitement at joining the team.

Liquorose who is signed to Charles Okapaleke’s Play Management share the record keeping app has been helping her manage her finances by keeping track of her expenses, sales, managing t her inventory and other financial services.

