Lionel Richie Honoured with Library of Congress Gershwin Prize

Lionel Richie is the latest recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

The pop icon was honoured in Washington by the nation’s library, musical artists and American leaders during an all-star tribute concert Wednesday.

“I’m right now feeling that the hug of all of those wonderful people who I grew up with, the Tuskegee Airmen again, who didn’t get their proper due the entire time they were alive,” Richie tells The Associated Press about being a native of Tuskegee, Alabama.

Even while celebrating, Richie said he’s “frustrated” by the violence of the Ukraining invasion by the Russians.

“It’s a shame that we haven’t come that far as the human race to move past the point of complete ignorance,” he said thinking back of the message of his hit “We Are The World.”

“And we are not allowing people on Earth to live together as one. How hard is that? But it seems like we can’t get that together. Hopefully, I was hoping in my lifetime, but maybe in my kid’s lifetime, but I’m a little frustrated right now.”

“To have another country invade another country and really demolish it without any regard for those affected human life and to really put, send the world back 100 years. It’s just heartbreaking to me,” he said.

The concert lineup included performances by previous Gershwin Prize honoree Gloria Estefan, Boyz II Men, Luke Bryan, Andra Day, Chris Stapleton, Miguel, Yolanda Adams and a special performance by honoree Lionel Richie. Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson hosted the event.

Past recipients include Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett, Emilo and Gloria Estefan and Garth Brooks

