Lionel Messi Beats Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski to Win Record Seventh Ballon d’Or

Congratulations to Lionel Messi!

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been awarded the 2021 Ballon d’Or, making it a record-extending seventh time.

This year’s ceremony was held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday.

The legendary footballer spent the majority of 2020 at Barcelona before his 21-year stay at the club ended. He has since moved on and now is with PSG soon.

ESPN adds that he “now has two more Ballon d’Or awards than Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, whose tally of five is two more than anyone else.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...