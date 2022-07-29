Linda Osifo Spends Time With Orphans as She Turns a Year Older, Donates Computers for E-Learning

It was a mixture of joy and happiness when actress and philanthropist, Linda Osifo visited the Living Fountain Orphanage in Lagos to celebrate her birthday on July 27, 2022. The beautiful actress who exuded grace and cheerfulness at the outreach in commemoration of her 31st birthday through her philanthropic organization — the LAO Foundation, donated computers to the orphanage in support of the E-learning Initiative.

This is the 3rd annual celebration of Linda’s E-learning Initiative through her charity organisation — The LAO Foundation. The Living Fountain Orphanage — is a non-governmental, non-profit organization which was established out of the desire to provide shelter, succour, clothing, emotional care and hope for a better future for the motherless, abandoned, underprivileged and the poorest of the poor children in our society — became the beneficiaries of the E-learning facilities that were donated this year.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the orphanage, Mr Michael Amedu the Social Worker said “This donation will help the students develop their creativity, and now that the children are on their summer break, these facilities will help them continue their studies even as they are on holiday and away from school”. He also thanked the LAO Foundation for choosing the home while the children sang for the beautiful actress.

Linda Osifo while addressing the officials of the home, remarked that her dad was also an orphan at the young age of 6 and had to go through a lot of things and he is the reason she created this initiative, apart from a determination to help the needy and make the world a better place. In her words: “I am willing to continue this life-changing endeavor with the hopes to help all less-privileged children around Nigeria with more computers and other e-learning tools to help eradicate illiteracy”.

Known for her passion for helping less-privileged children and the support she has given to this drive over the past three years, providing orphanages in Lagos with the tools they need for the children to remain competitive and relevant in today’s technological society through CSR activities, the versatile actress, through her foundation, is on a dedicated mission to keep putting smiles on the faces of every Nigerian child in need and support for the less privileged in the society, no matter how challenging the circumstances are.

