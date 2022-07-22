Linda Osifo Recognized as Part of 40 Successful CEOs Under 40 in Nigeria

Sterling actress and philanthropist Linda Osifo over the weekend, received an award as part of the 40 UNDER 40 CEOs in Nigeria — a recognition following her numerous support and efforts to enable e-learning in Nigeria. Known for her love for less-privileged children and the support she provides to several orphanages in Lagos, the gorgeous Edo state native has always created the time and the energy to give back to society.

Awarded by the YEISUMMIT at a dinner held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, Linda was recognized for her incredible philanthropic work through her work on the LAO Foundation — her Love and Oneness foundation is dedicated to putting smiles on the faces of every Nigerian in need and support for the less privileged in the society, especially those in our immediate environment.

Receiving the award, the ever-cheerful actress said “My part and that of the LAO Foundation is to eradicate poverty and illiteracy — a cause that has always been close to my heart. I’m humbled by this award recognition and hope that we can all do our part to make Nigeria, Africa and the world a better place.”

See pictures below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...