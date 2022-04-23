Linda Ikeji Responds to Claims that She Broke up Carolyna Hutchings’ Marriage

Linda Ikeji has responded to the claims made by Carolyna Hutchings that she was responsible for the crash of her marriage.

The blogger released a statement via the official Instagram handle of her blog to address the claims and set the record straight.

Linda denied all accusations leveled against her, stating that asides from lovely articles about the actress and daughter, she has not written anything else.

She accused Hutchings of blaming everyone else for her misfortunes, adding that the mother of three refuses to take responsibility for her actions.

Ikeji further noted that of she had written any smear campaign against the actress, other news site would have run with the news given the massive following she has.

Recall that Carolyna had had a face off with Laura Ikeji Kanu, a fellow cast member of the Real Housewives of Lagos during a recent episode and had blamed the latter’s sister for her marital woes.

