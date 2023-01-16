Linda Ikeji Makes Film Debut with ‘Dark October’

Linda Ikeji has ventured into the business of filmmaking with her debut movie, ‘Dark October’.

The popular Nigerian blogger, announced the release of her first project which is coming exclusively to Netflix in February.

The movie, directed by Toka McBaror, is based on the tragic Aluu Four lynching of 2012.

The film, which is distributed by FilmOne, aims to shed light on the evil of extrajudicial killings and the importance of justice for all.

On October 5, 2012, four young men, Ugonna Obuzor, Lloyd Toku, Chiadika Biringa, and Tekena Elkanah, were falsely accused of theft in the community of Aluu, in Obio/Akpor local government area, Rivers State, Nigeria.

