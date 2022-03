Linda Ejiofor is the new face of Obaten Global as he just signed a mouth-watering deal with the enterprise.

The actress shared the good news of social media, revealing that she is now the brand ambassador for the corporation’s real estate company, Belva Homes.

Linda posted photos from the official signing on ceremony at the Obaten Global office as she assured her fans of juicy deals and discounts to come.

