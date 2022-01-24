Linda Ejiofor Shocks Husband with Impromptu Lap Dance

Linda Ejiofor is no doubt an adventurous woman and she manages to still shock her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman with some of her antics.

The Nollywood actress posted a cute clip of herself giving her more reserved beau an impromptu lap dance in public.

Linda who shares a kid with Ibrahim, walked up to her man while he was sitting, waiting with some other folks in a common area and proceeded to twerk on him. She thanked friend and colleague, Wendy Lawal for capturing both her dance and her husband’s shocked expression on camera.

Linda Ejiofor captioned the sexy clip,

“Everyday is HUMPDAY. I totally enjoy catching this young man unawares. The look on @ibrahimsuleimanofficial face is always priceless. Thank you @wendylawal for being a good videographer +you caught all the angles).

