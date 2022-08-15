Linda Ejiofor is Never Washing Her Left Hand Again After Touching Asa

Linda Ejiofor has released a PSA to all and sundry, stating that she’s never washing her left hand again.

The actress and mother of one was left star struck after singer Asa reached out and touched her hand during a performance at the official launch party of Prime Video in Nigeria.

The #JapatoPrime event which held on Sunday, August 14 and was graced by Nollywood elites, had Ejiofor in an euphoria especially with the crowning experience of a touch from Asa. She added that even her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman is coming nowhere close to her left hand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...