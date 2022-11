It’s been 4 blissful years since Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman signed the dotted papers.

The Nollywood couple and parents of one, took to their respective Instagram pages to mark their anniversary which was on Friday, November 11.

Both Ibrahim and Linda wrote lengthy anniversary messages to accompany their photos and reels, as they cheered to many more years together.

