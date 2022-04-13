Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Linda Ejiofor Gets Freaky with Husband Ibrahim Suleiman in Elevator

Steady serving couple goals, Linda Ejiofor and her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman do not fail to deliver.

The goofy pair and parents of one were up to “no good” in a new video that Linda put up on her Instagram.

As expected, Linda who is known to be the troublesome one in the relationship did not hesitate to get freaky with her husband as they took an elevator ride together.

She ensured that she gave him a little friend and tease session behind closed doors before they got to their destination. See video below.

