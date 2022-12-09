Linda Ejiofor Fulfils Lifelong Dream of Being A Television Host with Knorr Celebrity Takeout

Linda Ejiofor is living out her dreams as she just fulfilled a lifelong desire to become a television host.

The actress and mother of one, announced that she will be hosting a new cooking and performance show called the ‘Knorr Celebrity Takeout’ show.

Linda shared the news in her Instagram page on Thursday, December 8, noting that she’ll get to visit different restaurants, try out their food and then recreate the meal in a kitchen with a celebrity guest who will then proceed to give a rousing performance.

