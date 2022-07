Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman are excited that their little man, Keon has moved on to the terrific 2s.

The Nollywood couple tool to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate their toddler on his birthday on Saturday, July 9.

Both mum and dad shared cute photos of their child dressed as a rockstar with a guitar in hand and went on list the many reasons why being the kid’s parents is the best thing since sliced bread.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...