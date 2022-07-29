Lilian Afegbai Vents About Incurring Cost of N400k in a Bid to Save N20k

Lilian Afegbai is cutting her cloth according to her material and that involves sticking with the relatively expensive grocery shopping she knows.

The actress revealed how she incurred a cost of about #400,000 in a bid to save between #10,000 and #20,000.

Lilian took to instagram to vent her frustration, sharing how one of her friends who recently relocated back to Nigeria had advised her to shop for foodstuff from the popular Mile 12 market as opposed to her neighbourhood market in Sangotedo and Oniru. The latter noted that things were relatively cheaper there and she would be able to buy in bulk and hence, save a few thousands naira.

She had agreed to this and sent over #100,000 to her househelp’s account for the shopping.

On the set day, things began to go wrong after the money was stolen from her househelp in the bus. She had to send another money for the market runs.

Eventually, the househelp returned from the market with her friend’s help and she decided to go pick up her things in the latter’s house. On getting there, while trying to navigate parking, the wind blew off the gate which destroyed her headlights.

Picking up her things didn’t make anything better as all that the money could account for was unending bags of pepper, tomatoes and nothing else.

Lilian Afegbai disclosed that her house has been smelling of pepper and anyone who needs some, is welcome to come take as the supply seems endless. Watch her rant below.

