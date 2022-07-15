Lilian Afegbai Shocked After Pickpockets in Paris Forced Her to Cut Vacation Short

Lilian Afegbai was enjoying summer vacation in the city of love, Paris when the streets decided to give her a taste of itself.

The actress revealed that she had been enjoying her single girl vacay and decided to do some light shopping before heading to her next destination.

After completing her purchase however, she reached into her bag and could neither find her card not money. She was shocked as she had not noticed when the thief had stolen these items from her.

Lilian Afegbai expressed gratitude to God that she had eaten before the terrible turn of events and lamented on how she had to leave the store with no items, trek all the way to her hotel and resort to security her bags with padlocks.

At that point, the actress decided it was time to come back home as she has never been pickpocketed her in Nigeria.

