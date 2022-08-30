Lilian Afegbai Shares How She Was Stylishly Labelled A Glutton Despite Paying for Dinner Date

Lilian Afegbai has recounted her experience while on a dinner date with friends.

The actress who thrills her fans with her ‘Akanchanwa’ series, revealed that she had decided to treat some her friends to dinner at a restaurant after they had treated her to many of such. She noted that while waiting for her friends, she ordered her meal and was eagerly anticipating.

However, when Swanky Jerry arrived the restaurant, he came with an entourage she wasn’t expecting but she decided not to act up. Everyone sat down and their food arrived.

Lilian Afegbai shared that because she was paying, she ate around 3 and a half plates of food and settled the bill for everyone.

However, one of the guests at dinner stylishly labelled her a glutton when he made reference to the number of plates of food she had eaten and added that she should enter an eating competition with his girlfriend who also eats a lot.

He went on to note that he would like to return the favour by taking her out but she would have to inform him prior so that he could budget his funds to cater to her voracious appetite.

Watch her narration of events below.

