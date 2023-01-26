Lilian Afegbai Revisits Her Embarrassing Big Brother Naija Introduction

Lilian Afegbai has cemented herself as a certified Nollywood star but before she became a household name, she had some rather embarrassing moments.

Not many people know that the actress was a housemate on the first edition of Big Brother Naija back in 2014.

Speaking with Taymesan on the podcast, Tea with Taypod,’ Lilian spoke on that time in her life.

She noted that she was around 21ot 22 then and was willing to do whatever to ‘blow’ as well as have the time of her life on the show, as she wasn’t bothered about perception and judgement from others.

When she was called on stage and asked to introduce herself, Afegbai embarrassingly recounted that she shared that her talent was twerking. Watch her recount the moment below.

