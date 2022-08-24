Lilian Afegbai Hilariously Recounts Losing Out on Potential Relationship

Lilian Afegbai is back with another story time for her teeming social media fans and this time it’s about men and actresses.

The actress hilariously recounted her experience on how she lost out on a potential relationship for being an actress despite having dreamed up her life with the man in question.

Afegbai revealed that she met a very nice looking young man while on a real estate job which she does on the side and they exchanged numbers and started talking.

One day while they were out on a date, he asked what else she does asides from her real estate gig and she went on to list her many hustles including being an actress and influencer. She noted that after that date, the guy withdrew from her and finally sent her a message for them to be business partners as he didn’t want to get entangled with an actress.

Watch her hilarious account of things below.

