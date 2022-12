A huge congratulations to Lil Wayne who just scored the first RIAA Diamond Certification of his career.

The rapper achieved this feat with the hit song, ‘Lollipop’ off his ‘Shawty Want A Thug’ album.

Lil Wayne took to his verified Instagram page to celebrate the milestone, revealing that over 10 million units of the song has been sold.

He released it back in 2008 and won a Grammy award for Best Rap Song!

Recently the song re-emerge into the airways becoming the number 1 song on TikTok!

