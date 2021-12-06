Lil Wayne Under Police Investigation for Allegedly Pulling Assault Rifle on Security

Lil Wayne is currently being investigated for allegedly pulling his rifle on a member of his security team during a verbal altercation

TMZ reports that the two of them got into an argument at the rapper’s Hidden Hills, California home, and things went downhill after the rapper told the guard to leave his house. The guard went to the bathroom first, and it was at that point that Wayne allegedly brandished an assault rifle.

Complex adds: “The guard, after fleeing the scene, told police the Funeral rapper pulled an AR-15-style rifle at him. By the time authorities arrived at the scene, the artist had reportedly already left. The guard claimed their argument got physical, but law enforcement sources said his story seems to be shaky and he did not sustain any injuries.”

The rapper has not been charged and the guard is not looking to pursue any. No matter, the police are investigating the situation.

