Lil Wayne is Now an Official Pro Skater

After more than a decade of practicing, Lil Wayne has become a pro skater.

The rap icon was given the honor this week, when his videographer for Young Money Skate, Phil Lopez, gave him his first pro model board. The heartwarming moment was captured on camera, and included pro skaters Torey Pudwill, Keelan Dadd, and Yosef Ratleff, who were also present for the moment.

“This was a Christmas gift, but I decided to turn it into a surprise because it would be more meaningful that way,” Lopez said in a video. “As Wayne’s videographer, I wanted to do something special for him that he’d remember. I approached Torey, owner of Thank You Skate Co., with the board design, and he was able to help execute the production process.”

See his post:

