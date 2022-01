Lil Wayne is in the market for a wife and who knows who the lucky woman will be.

The rapper who was last linked to plus size model, Denise Bidot announced his readiness to tie the knot anytime soon.

Lil Wayne’s reason for desiring marriage is simple: He has become too wealthy.

He tweeted, “I need a wife man in getting too wealthy. Sftfu”.

I need a wife man I’m getting too wealthy. Stfu — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 29, 2022

