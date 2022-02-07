Monday, February 7, 2022
Lil Uzi Vert Sentenced to 3 Years Probation in Assault Case Involving Ex-Girlfriend

New reports have confirmed that Lil Uzi Vert will avoid jail time after taking a plea deal in an assault case involving his ex-girlfriend and rapper SAINt JHN.

According to TMZ, Uzi has been sentenced to three years of probation, one year in treatment for mental health and substance abuse, 52 weeks in domestic violence counseling, restitution, and 10 years under a criminal protective order. This comes after the rapper’s plea deal with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors had charged him with three felonies, assault with a firearm, criminal threats and domestic violence, in addition to a misdemeanor charge for carrying a loaded weapon.

It all started way back in July, after Uzi’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd filed a police report alleging that he struck her and threatened her with a gun. And things went awful from there.

See the initial news as shared by THR:

