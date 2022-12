Happy birthday to JT!

The rapper turned 30 years old yesterday, and to celebrate her, Lil Uzi Vert gifted her a Rolls-Royce Cullinan which costs over $350,000.

JT shared photos from her birthday night, including the candlelit dinner full of red and purple roses. “So my vibe, what a perfect night,” she captioned the photos.

Lil Uzi then shocked everyone when he surprised her with a black-on-black Rolls-Royce truck.

Check out the moment:

