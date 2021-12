Lil Uzi Vert made sure to go all out for his lady love, JT on the occasion of her birthday.

The rapper spared no expense in making sure JT had the best time ever as he rented out a whole amusement park for the celebration.

Lil Uzi Vert didn’t stop there, he got his girlfriend a black 2022 McLaren for her birthday gift.

JT shared the photos of all of her gifts on her Instagram as she reiterated her love and appreciation for her man.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...