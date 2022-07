Lil Uzi Vert may have just come out as non-binary as he has changed his pronouns to They/Them.

The rapper and singer who is currently dating one half of female rap duo, City Girls, JT, made the change to his Instagram profile.

Lil Uzi Vert s androgynous in many ways; from his taste in fashion to a number of other things and this move might have just confirmed what many have suspected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...