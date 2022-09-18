Lil Pump Receives Oral Sex From Different Women in Leaked Videos

Lil Pump is back in the news, and it is not because of his music.

Per HotNewHipHop, the rapper began trending on Twitter after videos surfaced showing him receiving oral sex from different women. This led to people trolling him, accusing him of releasing the video to boost his fading career.

“Lil Pump fell off so hard that he’s making porn videos now LMFAOOOOO,” one tweet, which has amassed nearly 130,000 likes, read.

And another recalled the rapper’s beef with J. Cole, noting that Cole for predicted Pump’s demise. “J. Cole being DEAD ACCURATE about Lil Pump doesn’t get talked about enough,” the tweet said.

The rapper had yet to address this as at press time.

lil pump fell off so hard that he’s making porn videos now LMFAOOOOO — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) September 15, 2022

J. Cole being DEAD ACCURATE about Lil Pump doesn’t get talked about enough. — Miles (@mtvsthewrld_) September 15, 2022

