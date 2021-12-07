Lil Nas X Makes Mockery of Himself After He Fell on Stage and Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction

Lil Nas X is such a good sport.

The rapper performed at Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida over the weekend, and midway through his act, he suffered an embarrassing moment on stage: from the clips, he is seen trying to hold onto his hot-pink skirt that appears to be falling down just as he slips and falls backward.

Reacting to that moment, the rapper tweeted: “The universe was determined to embarrass me yesterday lmao.”

Check out the hilarious moment:

the universe was determined to embarrass me yesterday lmao https://t.co/A86FjCPycy — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) December 6, 2021

