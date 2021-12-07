Tuesday, December 7, 2021
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Lil Nas X Makes Mockery of Himself After He Fell on Stage and Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction

Lil Nas X is such a good sport.

The rapper performed at Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida over the weekend, and midway through his act, he suffered an embarrassing moment on stage: from the clips, he is seen trying to hold onto his hot-pink skirt that appears to be falling down just as he slips and falls backward.

Reacting to that moment, the rapper tweeted: “The universe was determined to embarrass me yesterday lmao.”

Check out the hilarious moment:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: