Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Lil Nas X Jokes Says He Has Son and Will Stop Hiding Him

Celebrity

Lil Nas X got a lot of folks confused when he took to social media to state that he has a son and he’s done hiding him.

The proud LGBTQ+ rapper shared this news via his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 28.

He posted photos of a little boy via his Instagram stories with the caption,”yes I have a son and I’m no longer gonna hide him from this cruel world.”

Folks have however been advised not to take Lil Nas X seriously as he’s done to joke about these things and given so that the boy in question is his nephew.

Meek Mill Lands Ghana for Afrochella

Meek Mill has landed in Ghana in time for Afrochella and is having a swell time in his second home.
RMD and Wife Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary

Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD and his lovely wife, Jumobi Mofe-Damijo are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary.
T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce Amid Amy Robach affair

T.J. Holmes is officially taking a walk from his...
Messi moved to tears and sends personal audio message to radio host after emotional tribute

Lionel Messi sent a voice note to Argentinean radio...

