Lil Nas X Insists He is a Mean Person After a Fan Called Him a ‘Genuinely Nice Person’

Lil Nas X never fails to bring a hilarious twist to his posts.

Recently, a fan shared a touching story about meeting him at the MTV Video Music Awards this past weekend; the fan thought the rapper was a “genuinely nice person” after they took some pictures together. The post stirred heartwarming reactions, before Lil Nas X joined in the conversation and turned it on its head.

A Reddit post of someone sharing their experience meeting @LilNasX at the #VMAs is currently going viral on the platform: “It was really nice to meet someone I admire and find out they're a genuinely nice person” pic.twitter.com/nqOKBxj51s — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2022

“This is not true. i am very mean in person,” the rapper tweeted in jest. “i once slapped a fan for singing the lyrics to industry baby wrong.”

this is not true. i am very mean in person. i once slapped a fan for singing the lyrics to industry baby wrong https://t.co/nPX3sIWvKy — NASARATI (@LilNasX) August 30, 2022

