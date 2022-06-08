Lil Nas X Drags BET for Failing to Nominate Him for their Awards; Network Replies

Lil Nas X got into a little beef with BET all because he wasn’t nominated for their awards this year.

The rapper teased a new single in which he yelled expletives at the network – his way of airing his grievance.

“Fuck BET, fuck BET/Lick it on up, slurp it/ Make it sloppy, ok, ok, ok, ok/ Look at how I top shit/I just put like three up in the top 10/And I don’t need nobody/I just need these ccs on my body/Everything I do be tryna run, go make a profit/Read about it,” he raps in the song, “Late to da Party” which will feature YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

late to da party ft. yb

coming soon 🖕🏾 https://t.co/vMIJMvIZXZ — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022

And the network replied, telling him that they still love him.

“We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a best new artist BET Award in 2020 and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice,” the statement from BET reads, per Variety. “Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts.”

The statement continues, “No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy. At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community… We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.”

Also, in a post made to Instagram, BET wrote, “This is bigger than the #BETAwards. This is real life and we will always rock with Lil’ Nas X and stand for our people.”

