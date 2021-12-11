Lil Nas X and Cold Play Pull Out of Jingle Bell Ball 2021 After Their Teams Tested Positive to COVID-19

Lil Nas X and Cold Play have both pulled out of the ongoing Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard after members of their team tested positive for COVID-19.

This was confirmed by the radio station which said that the biggest acts scheduled for the event had to be replaced by Arrdee and Tom Grennan, with Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran planned to be performing longer sets.

Sadly we have to announce that Coldplay and Lil Nas X have had to pull out of performing at this weekend’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard,” the radio said in a statement. “Both acts have had members of their teams test positive for Covid-19 and therefore are not able to perform. We’d like to wish the very best and a speedy recovery to Coldplay, Lil Nas X and their teams.”

“As a result of the changes, ArrDee and Tom Grennan will be joining the line-up. ArrDee will be taking to the Jingle Bell Ball Stage on both Saturday and Sunday night whilst Tom Grennan will be performing on Saturday night.”

