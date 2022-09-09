Lil Kim Shuts Down Claims that She Dissed Nicki Minaj in Megan Thee Stallion Song

Lil Kim has taken to her Instagram story to set the records straight: she did not attack Nicki Minaj in her new collaborative single, “Plan B,” with Megan thee Stallion.

The drama started after the new song went live and 50 Cent took to his Instagram to tag Nicki Minaj and alleged that the person Kim was dissing was Nicki.

See his vile post.

Listen to the verse that everyone talking:

Lil Kim hops on Megan thee Stallion’s “Plan B” remix.

Lil Kim hops on Megan thee Stallion's "Plan B" remix.

And here’s Kim’s response to the controversy:

THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN. Lil Kim clears the noise 50 Cent started claiming she spoke on Nicki Minaj's child.

