Friday, September 9, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Lil Kim Shuts Down Claims that She Dissed Nicki Minaj in Megan Thee Stallion Song

Lil Kim has taken to her Instagram story to set the records straight: she did not attack Nicki Minaj in her new collaborative single, “Plan B,” with Megan thee Stallion.

The drama started after the new song went live and 50 Cent took to his Instagram to tag Nicki Minaj and alleged that the person Kim was dissing was Nicki.

See his vile post.

Listen to the verse that everyone talking:

And here’s Kim’s response to the controversy:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: