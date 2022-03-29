Lil Frosh’s Girlfriend Withdraws Criminal Assault Case Against Him

Lil Frosh is finally rid of any court case hanging over his head as his girlfriend, Okeoghene Taiye Iyomaterie aka Thacutegeminme has withdrawn her assault suit against him.

The video vixen shared the update on how things stand between her and the former DMW signee, revealing that they have reconciled and there’s no charge against him again.

Lil Frosh also posted the photo of a statement released by his legal team, stating that the case had been taken out of court.

Recall that Lil Frosh was called out on social media for brutally assaulting this girlfriend before the case was filed in court. The action led him to lose his contract with Davido’s DMW as an artist signed with the label.

