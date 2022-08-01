Lil Durk Shares Shocking Photo of the Injury He Suffered at Lollapalooza, Says He’s Taking a Break

Lil Durk has shared a shocking photo of the severity of the injury he suffered after he was hit in the face by a pyrotechnic during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday.

Posting on his Instagram, the rapper said he is taking a break to focus on his health.

The footage of the incident has since gone viral and shows the moment the rapper is walking through an on-stage explosion. He was struck in the face by smoke, and stumbled backward, before pausing his performance to wipe his eyes.

Lil Durk got hit in the face by a stage explosion during his set at Lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/GSTBWbW8Un — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 31, 2022

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” Durk captioned the photo of himself in the hospital with a bandage covering one of his eyes. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

See the post:

