Lil Durk Shares Shocking Photo of the Injury He Suffered at Lollapalooza, Says He’s Taking a Break

Lil Durk has shared a shocking photo of the severity of the injury he suffered after he was hit in the face by a pyrotechnic during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday.

Posting on his Instagram, the rapper said he is taking a break to focus on his health.

The footage of the incident has since gone viral and shows the moment the rapper is walking through an on-stage explosion. He was struck in the face by smoke, and stumbled backward, before pausing his performance to wipe his eyes.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” Durk captioned the photo of himself in the hospital with a bandage covering one of his eyes. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

See the post:

