Monday, July 11, 2022
Lil Baby’s Security Violently Shoves Fan Off Stage During Rapper’s Performance: Watch

A shocking video has surfaced showing the moment a security guard at Lil Baby performance at a festival in Switzerland violently attacked an enthusiastic fan.

From the clip taken at the Openair Frauenfeld Festival, the fan is seen jumping on stage during Lil Baby’s set, but before the person could touch the rapper, a security member dashes and shoves them off the stage, sending the fan crashing into a nearby barricade.

It’s unknown if the fan sustained any injuries.

See the video:

This comes just one day after Roddy Ricch kicked a fan off his stage at the same festival.

