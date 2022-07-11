Lil Baby’s Security Violently Shoves Fan Off Stage During Rapper’s Performance: Watch

A shocking video has surfaced showing the moment a security guard at Lil Baby performance at a festival in Switzerland violently attacked an enthusiastic fan.

From the clip taken at the Openair Frauenfeld Festival, the fan is seen jumping on stage during Lil Baby’s set, but before the person could touch the rapper, a security member dashes and shoves them off the stage, sending the fan crashing into a nearby barricade.

It’s unknown if the fan sustained any injuries.

See the video:

Fan shoved off stage after rushing Lil Baby‼️😬 pic.twitter.com/UJisSFlD6u — Concerts 🔌 (@ConcertsByRap) July 10, 2022

This comes just one day after Roddy Ricch kicked a fan off his stage at the same festival.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...