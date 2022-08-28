Sunday, August 28, 2022
Lil Baby Gives James Harden $250,000 in Cash as Birthday Gift

Lil Baby shocked many people when gave his friend James Harden cash of $250,000 as birthday gift.

Harden turned 33 on Friday and threw a bash for close friends, who joined him on a yacht. And from a video circulating social media, we see the moment he recieves a birthday cake and decided to throw it into the ocean.

Then came the moment when Lil Baby shocked him; the rapper sings Harden happy birthday and then proceeds tp give him a suitcase filled with $250,000.

Check it out:

