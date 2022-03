Adesua Etomi’s baby boy has more than one thing he inherited from her; her hair.

The mother of one proudly showed off her son, Zaiah’s full head of hair.

Adesua Etomi shared a clip of herself combing the toddler’s hair on her Instagram stories.

“So much hair and he’s so smart. He was opening and closing his hair conditioner.”

