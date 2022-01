It looks like we Serena Williams has a world number one tennis player on her hands in the person of her daughter, Olympia Ohanian.

The little girl who seems to be walking in her mother’s great shoes already was captured in video working the tennis court.

The video which was posted on Instagram showed Olympia hard at work with her racket, serving like a pro.

It looks like it won’t be long till the youngster will begin to win world titles like her famous athlete mother.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...