‘Lift Me Up’ By Rihanna Becomes Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Rihanna made her return to the music scene with her first single in years, ‘Lift Me Up’ which has gone to become the most added song on pop radio stations in a week.

‘Lift Me Up’, the sound track on the sequel of popular movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, wirtten by Nigerian singer Tems, earned the most added honour at six formats, topping the Mediabase add boards for adult contemporary, R&B, urban, rhythmic, hot adult contemporary, and pop radio.

According to Headline Planet, the song won support from 519 Mediabase-monitored stations. The count comfortably represents as a new single-week add record.

A whopping 172 Mediabase-monitored pop stations added “Lift Me Up,” giving Rihanna’s tune the most added distinction by a factor of more than five.

Black Eyed Peas, Anita & El Alfa’s ‘Simply The Best,’ the second-most added song, landed at 30 pop stations.

Mediabase monitors radio station airplay in 180 US and Canadian markets.

