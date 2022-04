Timi Dakolo has shared that there will come a time in the life of everyone when they will be tested.

The singer and father disclosed his musings on Hsi social media pages earlier today, Friday, April 29.

Timi Dakolo wrote, “Life will test you, I repeat life will test you. Life is going to look you in the eye and say “what are you going to do about it””.

