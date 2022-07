Solomon Buchi is glad that he can finally shout it from the rooftop after proposing to his girlfriend of one year.

The life coach, writer and gender equality advocate announced the good news via his Instagram page in the early hours of Wednesday, July 6.

Buchi who posted several photos from engagement affair, noted that he popped the question back on June 20 and couldn’t wait to do forever with his Ondo wife-to-be.

See his cute note below.

