Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill for Season 4 of ‘The Witcher’

Henry Cavill will not be reprising his role as Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of the Netflix series as Liam Hemsworth is posed to replace him.

The giant streamer announced on Saturday, October 29 that Cavill s exiting the fantasy series after three seasons in the main role, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over as the character.

The third season which will see Cavill take on the character of Geralt of Rivia for the last time, is expected to debut in summer 2023, while four-episode prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin stars Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence O’Fuarain and is set to launch Dec. 25 on Netflix.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said in a statement. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

This major change for the show that’s based on author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series follows Cavill’s return to the DC film fray as Superman, which was teased with a mid-credits cameo in the recently released Black Adam. He stars alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2, hitting Netflix on Nov. 4.

Reacting to the news if taking over from Cavill, Liam Hemsworth said he is “over the moon” to be stepping in as Geralt of Rivia. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” Hemsworth’s statement read. “Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

