Lewandowski wins FIFA Best Award

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was named 2021 Best Fifa Men’s Player of the Year, while Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo landed the special award.

Lewandowski, 33, claimed the prize for the second consecutive year after scoring 69 goals.

He won ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Paris St-Germain’s Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, 36, was lauded for being the men’s international all-time top scorer.

Lewandowski broke the late Gerd Muller’s 49-year record for scoring the most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with 43 in 34 league appearances.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won the award for the Best Fifa men’s coach for guiding Chelsea to their second Champions League title after only joining the club in January.

Former Tottenham winger Erik Lamela – sold to Sevilla in the summer – won the Fifa Puskas award, while Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy won the award for the Best Fifa men’s goalkeeper after a successful first season with the club.

The Denmark national team and their staff won the Best Fifa fair play award for their swift response after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the Euro 2020 game with Finland.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas won the Best Fifa Women’s Player of the Year.

Men’s world XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan/PSG/Italy), David Alaba (Bayern Munich/Real Madrid/Austria), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy), Ruben Dias (Man City/Portugal), Kevin de Bruyne (Man City/Belgium), Jorginho (Chelsea/Italy), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea/France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Man Utd/Portugal), Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund/Norway), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/PSG/Argentina).

