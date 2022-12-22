Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Lewandowski wins 2022 Golden Foot Award

Sports

Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski has become the latest recipient of the Golden Foot award at a star-studded ceremony in Monaco on Wednesday.

Lewandowski’s final season with Bayern Munich saw him finish the season with 35 goals.

The 34-year-old also picked up his second consecutive European Golden Shoe a few months ago.

The Polish captain has enjoyed a strong start to life in Barcelona, scoring 13 league goals in 14 appearances in La Liga.

Speaking after receiving the award, Lewandowski expressed happiness, adding that it was a huge honour for him.

He said, “I am very happy, I am very proud, and for me, it’s a huge honour to win this golden foot award, because I know that everything I do and what I did.

“I know how hard I have to work for this, and now I can be proud of myself and also the words that I want, so that has been a lot for me.”

Latest

Technology

FTX boss Bankman-Fried arrives in US to face charges

0
Sam Bankman-Fried, former boss of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX,...
News

Winter Storm: US braces for coldest Christmas in decades

0
A major winter storm sweeping the US this week...
Politics

‘Why I posted Tinubu Cash video’ – APC Chieftain

0
Hannatu Musawa, deputy spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress...
Politics

Polls not determinants – PDP dismisses Obi’s popularity

0
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Fabiyi Oladimeji has dismissed...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Technology

FTX boss Bankman-Fried arrives in US to face charges

0
Sam Bankman-Fried, former boss of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX,...
News

Winter Storm: US braces for coldest Christmas in decades

0
A major winter storm sweeping the US this week...
Politics

‘Why I posted Tinubu Cash video’ – APC Chieftain

0
Hannatu Musawa, deputy spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress...
Politics

Polls not determinants – PDP dismisses Obi’s popularity

0
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Fabiyi Oladimeji has dismissed...
News

Zelensky flies to US for greater military support

0
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday hailed US support...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

FTX boss Bankman-Fried arrives in US to face charges

Emmanuel Offor -
Sam Bankman-Fried, former boss of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has arrived by plane in New York from the Bahamas to face fraud charges. The 30-year-old...
Read more

Winter Storm: US braces for coldest Christmas in decades

Emmanuel Offor -
A major winter storm sweeping the US this week may bring the coldest Christmas in four decades to parts of the country, say forecasters. The...
Read more

‘Why I posted Tinubu Cash video’ – APC Chieftain

Emmanuel Offor -
Hannatu Musawa, deputy spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council has explained why she posted a video of the party’s candidate, Bola...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: