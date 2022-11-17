Lewandowski handed 3-game ban

Robert Lewandowski has been banned for three Barcelona matches after a controversial red card in their 2-1 win at Osasuna last week.

Lewandowski, 34, who is currently with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, was shown two yellow cards, the second for an assumed elbow to David Garcia’s face.

Gerard Pique has been given a four-game ban after insulting the referee at half-time following that decision.

However, his is of no consequence as the former Spain defender retired after that game.

Barcelona have said they will appeal against Lewandowski’s ban, which the Spanish football association awarded because of a gesture showing a “contemptuous attitude towards the referees”.

It was only the second red card of his career – and he will miss crucial La Liga games against Espanyol, Atletico Madrid and Getafe after returning from Qatar.

Poland are in Group C at this year’s tournament with Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

